Ketchum appoints new head of London analytics team

She will be responsible for spearheading the company’s analytics strategy and implementation in London.

Cavanagh joins from iProspect – Dentsu Aegis Network’s digital performance marketing shop – where she led the agency’s data science practice, working with national and global clients such as Specsavers and Diageo.

Prior to that, Cavanagh worked as a senior insight manager at the UK Home Office, where she was mainly responsible for leading open-source intelligence, designing research and evaluating the success of communications campaigns.

Ketchum’s analytics team provides 'customised solutions that combine quantitative, qualitative and digital research and analytics, as well as strategic planning and insights".

Cavanagh’s appointment comes as the consultancy places a greater emphasis on insight-driven creativity to develop communications campaigns for its clients. In the past three years, the analytics team in London has tripled in size.

Bert Moore, chief strategy and innovation officer at Ketchum London, said: "Fran is a deep, analytical thinker, with a passion for designing research with an intimate understanding of consumer behavior and culture dynamics. That’s the kind of data that gives us, as communicators, some of the best raw ingredients to shape strategy, develop campaigns and fuel our creativity."

Cavanagh added: "I am delighted to join the research and analytics community at Ketchum. This is an exciting time for the consultancy, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to deliver ever-more innovative and relevant client research and thought leadership."