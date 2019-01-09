Henkel UK appoints PR agency to handle laundry and home care brands

The agency will handle PR for a diverse portfolio of brands, including Bloo, Jeyes, DYLON Fabric Dyes, DYLON Colour Catcher, Oust Descalers and Vapona, as well as a range of niche, specialist brands.

Cherish won a competitive five-way pitch to pick up the account and will run its UK and Ireland press office, as well as brand activations. Henkel previously did not have an PR agency to work across its laundry and home care division.

Other responsibilities include media relations, influencer collaborations, events, product launches, partnerships, and creative campaigns, whilst also helping to raise awareness of the division’s sustainability and responsibility initiatives.

The account will be led by director Lisa Wlodyka with Samantha Allen as account director.

Henkel, the makers of Schwarzkopf, Persil, RightGuard and Sellotape, is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. In the UK, it is headquartered at Hemel Hempstead.

Products from Henkel's launndry range.

Henkel has three business divisions: laundry and home care, beauty care and adhesive technologies. The laundry and home care division accounts for about a third of Henkel's global sales, which was €6.65bn (£6bn) in 2017.

"Our aim is to take on the laundry and home care market and drive growth with breakthrough, disruptive and innovative products and communications," Henkel laundry and home care marketing director Nikki Vadera said.

"We want to challenge and break traditional stereotypes and use targeted and tailored communications and activations to grab consumer attention. Cherish PR has shown a strong understanding of our business needs and we believe it is the perfect partner to help us achieve these goals in 2019."

Cherish PR managing director Rebecca Oatley said Henkel complements the agency’s existing portfolio of clients, including Wix.com, Spoon Guru and Laundrapp, "that are looking to disrupt in the UK market with innovative products and services".

She added: "We are delighted to have been appointed by Henkel and thrilled to be working alongside the laundry and home care team as they embark on this exciting new chapter."