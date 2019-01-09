Breakfast Briefing: Trump's lukewarm border speech (and the memes)

The media consensus about President Donald Trump’s first Oval Office speech to the nation is that it likely did little to move public opinion on the situation on the Mexican border or the partial government shutdown. Post-speech: Trump thanked the masses for "sooo many nice comments" about the speech and called it "a very interesting experience!" Trump is also expected to visit the Mexican border this week, despite reportedly telling journalists at an off-the-record meeting that he’s not all that into the visit. Plus: An abundance of Pelosi-Schumer "American Gothic" memes.

Security vs. shutdown. The addresses from Trump and the tag team of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had very different focuses. Trump emphasized the safety of American citizens and the crisis at the border, thus the need to build a now-steel wall, while the Democrats focused on getting government employees back to work.

If you’re a big fan of fact-checks, last night was indeed your Super Bowl. Trump’s first Oval Office address sent journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, and many others scrambling to type the president’s border and immigration statements into Google and their own media archives. (Meme-making is much more fun).

CES is in full swing. S4 Capital head honcho Martin Sorrell was talking a changing adland at the tech event on Tuesday, channeling Daft Punk in saying his new company is ahead of its peers when it comes to "faster, better, cheaper" work. He was joined on stage by executives from S4-acquired MediaMonks and MightyHive.

Jamie Lee Curtis is NOT a fan of #FijiWaterGirl. The actress said on Instagram that the red carpet stunts by Fiji and Moet were "blatant promotion" that she didn’t sign up for. "The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products," she said. (This is unlikely).