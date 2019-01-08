Finn Partners buys Hong Kong hospitality firm CatchOn

The 30-person firm will be called CatchOn, a Finn Partners Company.

L-R: Cathy Feliciano-Chon and Peter Finn
NEW YORK: Finn Partners has purchased CatchOn, a Hong Kong-based firm with a specialty in travel and hospitality and clients in wellness, food and beverage, and architecture and design.

The acquisition will give Finn more than 70 staffers in Asia and 100 in its hospitality practice.

The deal was inked in Q4 2018, according to a Finn Partners spokesperson.

The 30-person firm, which also has offices in Shanghai, will now be called CatchOn, a Finn Partners Company. The spokeswoman said there will be no office moves due to the acquisition and no layoffs.

CatchOn founder and CEO Cathy Feliciano-Chon will become a managing partner at Finn Partners and a member of its Asia management team led by Allan Tan and Yin Ching Yeap.

Last year, Finn Partners acquired Missy Farren Associates, based in New York. Earlier in the year, it bought the London-based Brighter Group, a travel-specialist firm.

Finn posted $81.9 million in revenue in 2017, up 5% compared with 2016.

