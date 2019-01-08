ADT brings on Mónica Talán to lead communications

BOCA RATON, FL: Home alarm company ADT has hired Mónica Talán as VP of communications.

Talán joined the company in December, reporting to newly minted CMO Jochen Koedijk, according to a source at ADT. She replaced Jason Shockley, who is no longer at the company. Shockley was not available for comment.

Talán will initially oversee three staffers at ADT, where she is overseeing internal and external comms and working closely with Koedijk and the senior leadership team.

ADT sells monitored security and interactive home- and business-automation products and services in the U.S. and Canada. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and employs 19,000 people in North America. ADT reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 6% year-over-year, in the third quarter of last year, as well as a net loss of $236 million.

ADT unveiled its newly redesigned smart home-security system, called the ADT Command Panel & Control Platform, as well as a suite of security and home-automation products on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The company works with Allison+Partners and Joele Frank, according to a source at ADT.

In mid-2016, Talán joined education startup PreK12 Plaza, now known as Genius Plaza, as chief mission officer. Since last November, she has run her own consultancy, called JaubertTalan, working with startups and consumer brands.

Before joining PreK12 Plaza, Talán worked at Univision Communications for eight years, developing and managing its PR, including internal communications, with a team focused on B2B and entertainment PR, according to her LinkedIn page. Previously, she spent more than 10 years at FleishmanHillard.

In 2016, Talán was inducted into the inaugural PRWeek Hall of Femme. A year earlier, she won In-House PR Professional of the Year at the PRWeek Awards.