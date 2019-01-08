British Airways reveals new head of global PR

Madden, who has held a number of comms roles at the airline over the past decade, was appointed after an extensive internal and external search. She reports to Louise Evans, BA’s director of external communications since last February.

Evans, formerly PR chief at Sainsbury’s, has structured the airline’s external comms operation into three teams; global PR, corporate PR and media relations. Nicola Pearson is head of corporate PR, Liza Ravenscroft is head of global media relations

Madden will oversee BA’s proactive consumer campaigns. Reporting in to her will be brand PR chief, Amanda Allan; senior global PR manager, Jo Simmonds, who joined BA from BUPA in December; and Chip Garner who joined the airline in mid-October, as VP of PR for the Americas.

Evans said: "Victoria’s appointment is the final part of the reorganisation we undertook in the summer of 2018. In her ten years at BA, Victoria has worked on some of our most memorable campaigns including the launch of First, #BAMagic, our Community investment partnership with Comic Relief, the Olympics and Paralympics."

Madden began her PR career at Jackie Cooper PR in 2002, also holding roles at Peretti Communications and Clementine Communications.

British Airways celebrates its official centenary on 25 August this year. It is planning a series of initiatives including a new uniform for all staff, designed on Savile Row.