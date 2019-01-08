Hanover targets health clients in UAE with new hire

Elviss, who took up her role this week, joins from Edelman’s Abu Dhabi office, where she was associate director and the client lead on the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi account.

She has also led large pharma accounts such as Janssen, Novo Nordisk and Shire.

Elviss spent the past five years in a variety of roles at Edelman, including a two-year stint as account director, healthcare brands, in the London office before moving to the United Arab Emirates three years ago.

Prior to joining Edelman she spent five years at Abchurch Communications, where she was account director for life sciences and healthcare.

Elviss has a first class honours degree in genetics from Manchester University and a masters in research from Imperial College, London, and describes herself as an "ex-scientist" on her Twitter profile.

Her appointment to Hanover’s health division is one of several new hires to the team, which grew revenues by more than 30 per cent last year.

Its list of clients includes more than half of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, in addition to healthcare providers and health technology businesses.

The team is seeing a demand from clients to create breakthrough campaigns that inspire audiences and deliver transformational results, according to the agency.

Commenting on her new role, Elviss said: "The healthcare industry in the UAE and wider region is thriving, driven by powerful ambition and significant investment to meet the needs of the growing population – making it an incredibly exciting market to work in."

She added: "Hanover Health has a fantastic track record of smart, strategic work rooted in deep expertise from communications to market access, and I am thrilled to be joining the team as we expand the healthcare footprint to the Middle East."

And Jonty Summers, managing director of Hanover Middle East, said: "Simone Elviss joins Hanover at an important time, as the team expands and strengthens its operations in the Gulf.

"Her ability to provide C-suite counsel and lead the delivery of major communications programmes made her a natural fit for the role and her wide-ranging expertise in corporate, financial and healthcare communications will play a crucial part in our Middle East operations."

The boost to the agency’s health team comes just weeks after Hanover hired Gary Cleland as deputy managing director of its corporate practice, with several other senior appointments last year including Andrew Baiden as managing director of its offshoot The Playbook; Boris Johnson’s former aide Guto Harri as a senior adviser, and Neal Anderson as head of content and digital.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com