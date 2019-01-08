Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

Sorry, older millennials and Generation Xers who yearn for old-school MTV: Youngins are the brand’s core focus. Jacqueline Parkes, CMO of Viacom’s MTV, VH1, and Logo TV, and EVP of digital studios, told PRWeek that MTV is currently ramping up its digital originals for its Generation Z audience, whom Parkes describes as naturally born curators. "Gen Z is the first generation that swiped before they wiped," she quipped.

The show floor at CES 2019 kicks off on Tuesday morning. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is delivering the CES keynote and is expected to highlight AI that argues a point with consumers and tech that traces problems relating to product recalls, according to USA Today. In other CES news: Attendees won’t be able to miss Google’s 18,000 square foot booth, which will include a ride similar to Disney's "It's a Small World," according to reports.

PR stunt or real accident? Ahead of CES on Monday, Promobot, a $2,000-per-day rentable humanoid robot, was "killed" by a self-driving Tesla Model S. The robot was hit when it stepped out of line and into Paradise Road in Las Vegas.

After some uncertainty, all major networks will air President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on what he called the crisis at the nation’s border. In the speech, airing at 9 p.m. EST tonight, Trump will lay out his case on an issue that has led to the partial government shutdown.

"Me journalist!": A video tweeted by "Sesame Street" on Monday shows Cookie Monster, who apparently wants to be a journalist, settling for a cookie over a living wage, heath insurance, and a retirement package. The video has garnered 16,000 likes and 5,000 retweets, and Twitter Moments highlighted that writers and media pros are particularly feeling Cookie Monster's pain.