Entries open for Campaigns for Good Awards 2019

The Campaigns for Good Awards, which debuted last year, are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

The awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns.

It follows a rise in ‘cause marketing’ - particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

This year there are categories focused on environmental causes, health, equality & inclusion, public awareness, fundraising and advocacy. Agency of the Year and Brand of the Year will be up for grabs, and there are three new specialist categories:

Best Use of Creativity

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

The standard entry deadline is 5 March. Entries submitted after 5 March, but before the late-entry deadline of 19 March, will be subject to a late entry fee.

Click here for more information, and to enter the Campaigns for Good Awards. You can also contact Olivia Petty via olivia.petty@haymarket.com or 020 8267 4049.

Click here for the winners of the 2018 Campaigns for Good Awards, with links to profiles of the winning entries.