P&G unveils product innovations at first CES showing

Added 3 hours ago by Lindsay Stein

The CPG giant featured connected items from SK-II, Olay, Gillette, Oral-B, and more.

News

The Consumer Electronics Show is just kicking off and Procter & Gamble has already made a big splash in the tech arena, debuting six product innovations aimed at improving consumers’ lives.

P&G, which had never been at CES, featured a smart store from SK-II; an AI-based Olay personalized skin platform; an Oral-B AI-intelligent toothbrush; a heated razor by GilletteLabs; an Opté skincare system using camera technology; and a smart home fragrance system called Airia.

"We’re living in a time of mass disruption, where the exponential power of technology combined with shifting societal and environmental forces are transforming consumer experiences every day," said P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard, in a statement. "P&G is integrating cutting-edge technologies into everyday products and services to improve people’s lives. We’re combining what’s needed with what’s possible. By answering the question, ‘what if,’ we’re delivering irresistibly superior consumer experiences."

P&G is planning to unveil additional products on January 8 in its LifeLab exhibit at CES, where passersby can participate in product demos and listen to panel discussions

Over the last few years, P&G has been increasing its investment in innovation, while pulling back on ad spend. In October, the company said it is planning to invest another $30 million on top of its $100 million investment in its digital innovation center in Singapore. The E-Center expands on P&G’s existing program and is the first digital innovation center to launch outside of the U.S.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

