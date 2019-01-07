Special 20th anniversary PRWeek U.S. Awards shortlist revealed

PRWeek has revealed the shortlist for two special 20th anniversary categories for the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards.

The next PRWeek U.S. Awards will include two unprecedented categories: Best Campaign of the Past 20 Years and Agency of the Past 20 Years.

Best Campaign of the Past 20 Years

This award goes to the campaign from the last 20 years that displayed most creativity, innovation, ability to raise brand awareness, and meaningful results. It was chosen by our 2019 panel of judges from a shortlist produced via a poll of PRWeek readers that assessed the best 20 campaigns of the past two decades.

American Express and Digitas, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and M Booth: American Express: Small Business Saturday – 2010-present

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: #NeverAgain – 2018-present

Philips and Omnicom One Voice, Ogilvy & Mather London, Carat London, Tool of North America: Breathless Choir - 2015

Procter & Gamble/Always and MS&L: Always #LikeAGirl - 2012-present

Unilever/Dove and Edelman: Dove Campaign for Real Beauty – 2004-present

Agency of the Past 20 Years

This award goes to the agency that won the most PRWeek Awards over the last 20 years across the Campaign, Technique, Personality, and Agency categories.

Edelman

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Ketchum

Weber Shandwick

PRWeek will also honor the Best Agency Professional and Best In-House Professional of the past 20 years on the evening of the Awards.

The 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards are set to take place on March 21 in New York City. Go here for the full shortlist and for tickets and other information.