Greenbrook appoints new director from private equity firm The Carlyle Group

Sallerfors has nearly a decade of experience advising investment managers on their communications and has been the associate VP of global external affairs at Carlyle.

She has previously worked at financial communications consultancy Brunswick Group and Kreab Worldwide.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Katarina to the team," Greenbrook managing partner Andrew Honnor said. "She brings a wealth of experience from both in-house and agency roles that will be of significant benefit to our clients in navigating today’s complex and often unpredictable environment."

Her appointment follows that of Andrew Dowler, who joined as a partner in January from Blackstone. The firm also recently hired Goldman Sachs vet Michelle Pinggera as a non-executive adviser.

For Greenbrook, it's another addition from a major global financial services player.

The Carlyle Group has investments in aerospace, defence and government services, consumer and retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrial, real estate, technology and business services, telecommunications and media, and transportation.

It is famous for its links to Capitol Hill, including the Bush Administration, and was cited in Michael Moore’s film Fahrenheit 9/11.