Sports and lifestyle PR specialist Paddy Hobbs joins The Romans

Hobbs was previously an associate director at W Communications, head of sport at Pretty Green and has also worked at Frank, Freuds and Cow PR.

He brings experience leading campaigns for blue-chip brands, including Heineken, Maximuscle, Under Armour, Virgin Media, Three and Lynx.

He led the multi-award winning Notorious Airways campaign, launching an airline with Conor McGregor to promote Betsafe and its association with the Irishman’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, which at the time was dubbed the biggest fight in combat history.

Outside of PR, Hobbs is the co-creator of Off The Canvas, a podcast featuring top boxers who discuss their experiences of mental health.

"Having greatly admired from afar the work The Romans make and the culture they’ve created it’s really exciting to be finally taking up my new role," Hobbs said. "I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into some juicy campaigns."

In a joint statement, The Romans founders Joe Mackay-Sinclair and Misha Dhanak said: "As we turn four years old, it’s great to be able to bring in senior talent like Paddy to be able help shape our growth and mentor our young recruits.

"Anyone who knows Paddy knows he’s one of the (hardest) nicest guys in the game, working together is going to be ace."