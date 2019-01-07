Breakfast Briefing: Apple trolls tech rivals with CES billboard

Apple is making its presence felt at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a 13-story shot at rivals Facebook and Google. Apple’s hotel-side ad overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center pokes fun at other tech giants’ privacy woes with the message "What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone." Also an early hit at CES: Bread Bot, a fully automated bread-making device.

Happy belated holidays to G&S Business Communications for winning PRWeek’s agency holiday card contest. The agency cruised to victory during the last week of 2018 with 42.53% of the vote. Holiday videos from Coyne PR and APCO Worldwide also made the medal stand.

Not everything went according to plan at the Golden Globes. Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the surprise winner of best dramatic film, upsetting "A Star Is Born." Other winners included "The Americans," "Green Book," and co-host Sandra Oh, as well as her parents.

President Donald Trump is succeeding in rallying support for his border wall proposal on Twitter, according to an analysis by CNBC. Of course, that also means a compromise that would end the two-week-old government shutdown is less likely.

Who wants to tell him how last season ended? President Trump is very fond of "Game of Thrones"-styled images and memes starring himself, but this one doesn’t work for reasons that will not be revealed out of respect for the no spoiler rule.