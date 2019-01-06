G&S wins PRWeek agency holiday card contest

Here’s one more gift for G&S Business Communications: first place in PRWeek’s agency holiday card contest.
G&S cruised to victory in the contest, which asked readers to vote on the best agency holiday video or GIF during the final week of 2018, with 42.53% of the vote. Coyne PR finished in second place with 34.19% of votes. Third place went to APCO Worldwide with 10.91%.
Check out the videos from the top three finishers below:
G&S Business Communications
Coyne PR
APCO Worldwide
