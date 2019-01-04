Switching gears: NASCAR's Jon Schwartz joins the NFL

NEW YORK: The National Football League has named Jon Schwartz SVP of communications and public affairs, effective January 7.

Schwartz will be based in the organization’s New York headquarters and report to Jocelyn Moore, EVP of communications and public affairs, according to an NFL statement.

In the role, Schwartz will work on long-term brand and PR strategies and on aligning the leagues internal and external communications efforts, the statement said.

Schwartz comes to the NFL from NASCAR where he worked for almost eight years, first as senior director of integrated marketing comms, and then as MD of integrated marketing comms.

In 2015, NASCAR’s in-house PR team took home the trophy for In-House PR Team of the Year at the PRWeek Awards.

Before joining NASCAR, he was VP of global media relations at Bank of America, where he helped the company rebuild trust with highly successful community sports initiatives, including volunteering programs with Major League Baseball and the National Football League, and a $1 million education program, which saw 11,000 students learn how science, technology, engineering, and math powered NASCAR.

He also worked for MasterCard and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Additionally, he worked for American Hockey League, Arena Football League, and XFL teams, the statement said.

Schwartz made PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 List in 2012 and is an adjunct professor at NYU in the Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport.



Schwartz’s new boss at the NFL is also relatively new at the organization. Moore started at the NFL last June, replacing former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart.

Schwartz was not immediately available for comment.