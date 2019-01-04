Vision7 hires Zeno Group's Suresh Raj as chief business development officer

NEW YORK: Vision7 International has hired Zeno Group vet Suresh Raj as chief business development officer.

Raj left Zeno in December and started at Vision7 this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is based in New York and reports to the firm’s president and CEO Brett Marchand, according to a statement from Vision7.

"I was ready for a more interesting and bigger challenge and the Vision7 community, with all of the brands, provides that," Raj said about the move.

Vision7 is an integrated marketing communications company with five operating divisions: Cossette, a Canadian marketing comms agency; Vision7 Media, a Canadian media planning and buying group; The Camps Collective, a digital-based agency group; Eleven, a San Francisco-based full-service creative shop; and Citizen Relations, the PR arm of the company.

"I will literally be supporting growth across all the operating companies," Raj said. "And a large part of my background, especially with Ogilvy, was working in an integrated fashion. My role is just to assist as best as I can across anywhere in the company that requires help. [This role] is much more flexible that way, especially coming out of Zeno which was very PR-specific."

Most recently, Raj worked at Zeno as MD of global business development since September 2017. Prior to that, he was worldwide chief business development officer at Ogilvy.

"We appreciate [Raj’s] contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," a Zeno representative said. The rep would not comment on plans to replace him.