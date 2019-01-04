Barry Baum upped to Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum chief comms officer

MILWAUKEE: Barry Baum has been promoted to chief communications officer of the Milwaukee Bucks and the team’s recently opened arena, Fiserv Forum.

Baum, who is reporting to Bucks president Peter Feigin, was upped to the newly created position on January 2. He is overseeing a team of 10, comprised of comms staffers and broadcasters.

Baum had been SVP of communications for the Milwaukee Bucks since he joined in June 2017.

"This promotion is a show of recognition and appreciation by [Feigin]," Baum explained. "The work and my responsibilities will remain the same, which is to continue to drive excitement about Fiserv Forum and the Bucks and create value for the business side of the team and to promote our sponsorships, ticket numbers, marketing campaigns, and support the entire company."

Last year, Baum worked on the August opening of Fiserv Forum, the second time he has helped to launch a professional sports and events venue. He also worked in a series of communications roles for the Brooklyn Nets and their predecessor, the New Jersey Nets, for more than a decade. In those roles, Baum managed comms for the team’s relocation and the September 2012 opening of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Now that Fiserv Forum is open and doing very well, I have a great opportunity to continue to build the excitement about the arena and the team," Baum said.

Earlier in his career, Baum worked at agency DKC and was a sportswriter for the New York Post.