5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

With digital gifts all the rage this holiday season, how did the New York Public Library drive a 32% increase in signups from last year? Easy, a simple message: "All books are free." The push dove media mentions from The New York Times to Vice and received 10,000 likes and comments, as well as more than 1,000 shares on Black Friday.

Did you see our #BlackFriday ad in today's New York Times? There's still time to save big at the Library! https://t.co/h1lgoIppG5 pic.twitter.com/RZOy06x8Cg — NY Public Library (@nypl) November 23, 2018

The stock market isn’t the talking point for President Donald Trump that it used to be. However, economists are expecting the December jobs report, set to be published at 8:30 a.m. this morning, to show another month of solid hiring numbers.

Ellen DeGeneres is campaigning to get Kevin Hart reinstated as Oscars host. Hart quit the gig last month after homophobic jokes he made in the past resurfaced, but said in an interview set to air on Ellen on Friday that he is reevaluating that decision.

Top Facebook executives are reportedly very unhappy with weeks of stinging coverage by The New York Times, including an October article with the headline "How to delete Facebook and Instagram from your life forever." Times executive editor Dean Baquet has defended the newspaper’s coverage, according to NBC News.

This Tuesday will mark former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s first public appearance in nearly two months. Ghosn, once a rockstar of the automotive world, will appear in a Japanese court next week after requesting an open hearing on his detention. He was arrested on November 19 on suspicion of financial crimes.