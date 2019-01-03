Arbor Day Foundation names Zeno Group PR AOR

LINCOLN, NE: Zeno Group has been named PR AOR for the Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit group dedicated to planting trees.

Zeno is Arbor Day Foundation’s first PR AOR, a representative from the firm told PRWeek.

Zeno is tasked with promoting the foundation’s leadership in environmental conservation and education, and supporting its mission of encouraging people to plant and care for trees, according to a statement.

Specifically, comms efforts for the foundation will include a program to activate corporate partners, program and venture partners, and consumers in an effort to "re-green" forests and cities. Channels include earned media, events, partner communications, executive outreach, and social media, a statement said.

Zeno representatives were not immediately available to comment further.

The Arbor Day Foundation was created in 1972 and has more than one million members, supporters, and partners. It has helped plant more than 300 million trees around the world, according to a statement.



The foundation raised $47 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2017, according to the website Charity Navigator. The foundation received an overall rating from Charity Navigator of 84.43, a financial score of 78.36, and an accountability and transparency score of 96.00, all out of a possible 100 points.