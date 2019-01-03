One year after Tide enlisted Gronk to dissuade teens from participating in the Tide Pod Challenge, Netflix’s Bird Box film has, too, become part of the growing list of idiotic social media dares.

The Bird Box Challenge requires participants to attempt to do things – such as walk on stairs and drive – while blindfolded, like Sandra Bullock’s character in the horror film. Last week, media outlets such as HuffPost and Inside Edition reported that the challenge was going viral.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix tweeted a message warning people not to hurt themselves by doing the Bird Box Challenge.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The tweet has garnered 47,375 retweets, 238,000 likes, and over 4,000 comments.

Should Netflix have turned a blind eye to the Bird Box Challenge? Or was the streaming service right to tweet out a warning?