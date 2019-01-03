PRSA Foundation adds 10 to board of directors

NEW YORK: The PRSA Foundation has named 10 trustees to its board of directors, the organization said on Thursday.

The list of industry veterans, charged with guiding the foundation’s strategic direction and overseeing programming, consists mostly of in-house communications pros; only one is from an agency.

The new trustees are: Errol Cockfield, SVP of communications at MSNBC; Ray Day, chief communications officer at IBM; Manuel Goncalves, executive director of corporate communications at KPMG; Jon Harris, SVP and chief communications officer at Conagra Foods; Emile Lee, SVP and global head of communications at Dun & Bradstreet; Tina McCorkindale, president and CEO of the Institute for Public Relations; Debra Peterson, VP of corporate communications at CenturyLink and 2019 national chair of PRSA; Robert Pritchard, instructor and agency adviser at the University of Oklahoma; Lisa Ross, president of Edelman’s Washington, D.C., office; and Gina Sheibley, SVP of global PR and corporate communications at Salesforce.

The new trustees are joining 10 current trustee members of the board, which meets monthly by phone and twice in person each year, effective immediately. The board also includes the five Foundation officers: President Joe Cohen; President-Elect Mike Fernandez; Secretary Barby Siegel; Treasurer Yanique Woodall; and Past President Judith Harrison.

The group works to promote diversity among PR professionals and companies and supports "workplace-based inclusion efforts to welcome, support, and retain a diverse workforce," according to the foundation’s website. Its recent initiatives include partnering with PRSSA on a D&I student case study competition; recognizing industry leaders for diversity and inclusion at the Paladin Awards; and supporting diverse students via grants and partnerships.