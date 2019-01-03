In fact, 21% more people applied for a job on PRWeek Jobs in January 2018 than the average over 12 months.*
Furthermore, the number of people viewing jobs on the PRWeek Jobs site saw a 36% spike in January 2018, and the number of people visiting the site was 35% higher than the 12-month average.**
A YouGov poll in December 2017 also unveiled that the seventh most popular new year’s resolution is to ‘get a new job’.*** So if you’re looking to attract top PR talent, January is clearly a peak time to join the ‘resolution revolution’.
Make the most of the peak job hunting season - advertise now!
Get the biggest bang for your buck
"Our PRWeek job board data indicates that recruiters looking to advertise their jobs should consider January as a prime time to invest as it’s when you’re most likely to get the biggest bang for your buck", enthuses Vicky Quinn, head of recruitment sales at PRWeek Jobs.
Revolutionise your recruitment strategy
"Bearing in mind that advertising in January will make your investment work harder for you, it’s a great time to revolutionise your recruitment strategy and consider your options beyond a standard job listing", adds Joe Edmonds, recruitment sales director, PRWeek Jobs.
So what has PRWeek Jobs got to offer recruiters beyond a standard job listing, to set them apart from their competitors?
Applications Assured: Get a guaranteed number of applications
Are you struggling to find the best talent? Applications Assured is a new recruitment solution that guarantees to deliver a minimum of 12 applications into your online account within four weeks, or you get your next job advert for free. We target relevant candidates using the latest email marketing, programmatic search advertising and CV database matching technology.
Find out more and advertise
Wonderful Workplaces: Build your employer brand for long term success
We believe the secret to winning when it comes to recruitment lies in succession planning and building your employer brand over time, not just at the point of an urgent hiring need.
90% of candidates consider an employer’s brand when applying for a job, according to a 2016 HBM Recruitment survey, so cut through the competition and build your brand to futureproof your talent pipeline with Wonderful Workplaces, our latest employer branding, recruitment marketing and insights service.
This is your chance to develop an in-depth understanding of your candidates and recruitment market, showcase your company culture, career development opportunities and job vacancies, and position your organisation as one of the most exciting places to work.
By partnering with PRWeek Jobs’ Wonderful Workplaces initiative to transform and amplify your brand, you will be better placed to attract and engage top talent through multiple specialist channels.
To find out more about Wonderful Workplaces, visit www.wonderfulworkplaces.co.uk or email: wonderfulworkplaces@haymarket.com.
Or why not combine Applications Assured and Wonderful Workplaces to get even more for your money and increase your chances of immediate and long term recruitment success?
For advice on the best advertising solution for your recruitment needs, call Charlie Lepley on 020 8267 4077 or Leona Ademi on 020 82687 4078.
Advertise now
*Source: Madgex, 1 December 2017 - 30 November 2018
**Source: Google Analytics, 1 December 2017 - 30 November 2018
***YouGov poll, 2017