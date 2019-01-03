5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

It’s official. The 2019 Brand Film Festival New York has a jury chair, and it’s Sandra Howard, VP of corporate brand marketing at AT&T. The event, which also includes an afternoon workshop, is set for May 2 in New York City. The deadline for entries is January 14.

How many of us can say we’ve gotten handshake advice from Jay-Z? BSE Global’s Mandy Gutmann did earlier in her career. She recaps that celebrity run-in, her pre-work rituals, her love of gymnastics, and much more in this Q&A.

Freshly, which is trying to make its mark in the emerging prepared-meal subscription space, has hired a CMO from Spotify. Mayur Gupta, VP of growth and marketing at the music-streaming service, is set to join Freshly next week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Investors are worrying about how low the market will go this morning after Wednesday afternoon’s shock disclosure from Apple that it is downgrading its Q1 sales guidance. In an interview with CNBC, CEO Tim Cook partially blamed trade tensions with China for disappointing sales in the country.

FrontFour Capital Group wants MDC Partners to shake up its board. The hedge fund sent a letter to the holding company demanding it replace three of its eight directors. FrontFour owns 5.3% of MDC, which is reportedly planning to sell its assets this year.