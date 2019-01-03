AT&T's Sandra Howard to chair Brand Film Festival New York jury

NEW YORK: Sandra Howard, VP of corporate brand marketing at AT&T, is serving as jury chair for the 2019 edition of Brand Film Festival New York.

Entries are open for the event, which is set to take place on May 2, 2019, in New York City. The deadline to enter this year’s Brand Film Festival is January 14.

Howard will lead a group of jurors that includes James DeJulio, cofounder and president of Tongal; Peter McGuinness, chief marketing and commercial officer at Chobani; and Stacy Minero, head of content curation at Twitter.

Before AT&T, Howard worked at Southwest Airlines, Edelman, and Burger King.

Now in its fourth year, the Brand Film Festival showcases the most artistic, creative, and effective branded content films, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries. The unique gathering honors a new generation of marketing storytellers, while rewarding brands, agencies, and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

The day will start at 3 p.m. at the BFF Workshop at Blender Workspace in New York City. Incorporating live interviews, panels, and interactive roundtables, attendees will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to create a remarkable branded film and how the reinvention of storytelling is creating unique growth opportunities for organizations.

After the workshops, there will be a screening of selected films as well as a conversation with the jury chair and a top speaker at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.

