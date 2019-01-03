Alfred appoints new director from Karmarama

Newson will report to managing director Dan Neale and brings more than 10 years of experience, at agencies including Kaper (now Karmarama), Frank, Clarion Communications and more.

She previously played a role in the growth of Kaper, heading up the Ikea and Vauxhall accounts, after spending five years as a PR account director at Frank.

Over the past 12 months, Alfred has doubled in size and represents global brands including Etsy, Warner Bros and Oatly. In the past year it won Oatly, Mind Candy, ERA (Entertainment Retailers Association), Base (British Association for Screen Entertainment), and LifePlan.

Newson joins the agency’s board along with advisors Michael Murphy (ex-Grayling and Weber Shandwick), and Otto Stevens (Waypoint Consultancy).

"Lucy’s experience in building teams, and delivering purpose-driven campaigns, perfectly complements Alfred’s philosophy of creating movements, not moments. We’re all committed to delivering work that matters and makes an impact, which is rooted insight and purpose, Neale said.

"In 2019, we will see a further shift where stakeholders will expect more from the brands they buy, work for, or invest in. Brands need to stand for more than cute marketing slogans or spin, and not only talk about purpose, but embed it in their business."