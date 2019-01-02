On a roll: Beyond Meat brings on Covet as PR AOR amid high-profile rollouts

EL SEGUNDO, CA: Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes, has selected Covet Public Relations as its PR AOR.

Covet started working with the company in late fall. The firm is providing services including strategy and execution for promoting brand campaigns and innovations, said Covet founder and CEO Sara Brooks, via email. She added that the firm is working to raise awareness of the brand’s "innovative work."

"We are thrilled to partner with the leader in plant-based meat, and the first brand to offer a plant-based burger that’s sold in the meat aisle at grocery stores," said Brooks.

The account’s budget wasn’t disclosed.

M Booth was the incumbent on the account, Brooks said. In 2014, Beyond Meat hired the agency for a national launch of its meat-free products. A representative from M Booth was not available for comment.

Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 by CEO Ethan Brown. The company’s roster of investors

and ambassadors includes basketball star Kyrie Irving, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, rapper Snoop Dogg, and actress Jessica Chastain. Its portfolio of plant-based proteins are sold at more than 32,000 retail and food service outlets nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods.

This week, Carl’s Jr. launched The Beyond Famous Star, which includes a Beyond Burger patty.

In the 12 months ending in August 2018, dollar sales of plant-based meat grew by 23%, according to Fast Company. Beyond Meat struggled to keep its product in stock at Whole Foods and postponed its U.K. rollout because it couldn’t keep up with demand. It also tripled its production capacity last year, according to the website.