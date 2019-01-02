Acceleris and Limelight rebrand under single identity; add new staff and clients

The agency has recently appointed Sandra Hobson from the corporate team at Golin to spearhead its strategic growth into the London market. It has also picked up several new clients.

Acceleris and Limelight merged a year ago, but officially launched under a single brand identity today (2 January). The agency has a 30-strong team and £2.6m in annual revenue, which would place it among the top 100 in last year’s PRWeek top 150 UK consultancies list.

Since merging, the combined business has experienced a strong period of growth, winning more than 20 new UK and international accounts. These include professional services firm EY, global intellectual property rights specialists HGF and UK specialist construction services company Rhodar.

Definition specialises in corporate communications and reputation management, with offices in London, Harrogate and Dubai.

The team is led by managing director Louise Vaughan and includes former national and international print and broadcast journalists, as well as social media, employee and community engagement, video, content and crisis communications professionals, covering a wide range of sectors, including energy, maritime and transport, tech, business and professional services and health & wellness.

"Moving to a single brand was an integral part of our strategic plan and we are delighted to unveil it as we begin 2019, our first full year as an integrated agency," said Vaughan. "We believe it presents a single, strong and distinctive brand to the market with shared values, common objectives and a portfolio of services that will drive new growth opportunities."

"In today’s 24/7, information-driven world, the ability to define, refine, promote and protect reputation for major corporate clients, senior executives and entrepreneurs is critical. Acceleris and Limelight can each demonstrate a strong record of achievement in this increasingly important aspect of communications and together, under this single brand, we have a market-shaping offer of real value to clients."