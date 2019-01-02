Frank to represent The Apprentice UK winner Sian Gabbidon

Frank has been appointed to represent the winner of The Apprentice 2018, Sian Gabbidon; and German household appliance company Vorwerk.

Frank will handle all PR and marketing for Gabbidon's swimwear label Sian Marie in an extension of the agency’s work with The Apprentice host Lord Sugar.

The agency has represented Lord Sugar’s personal and business interests since 2001, including all winners of the reality TV show.

Gabbidon is a swimwear brand owner from Leeds, with clients including celebrities and celebrity stylists. She won the BBC show on 16 December.

Frank has also been appointed the retained PR agency of record for Vorwerk to drive awareness of the brand.

The agency will handle all media relations activity for two core brands in the Vorwerk family – vacuum cleaner Kobold and premium food appliance Thermomix (pictured above).

Frank will look to increase brand awareness, as well as consumer and media engagement with the brand in a range of creative executions through the year.

"Having worked with Frank for a number of years when in a previous role, I have first-hand experience of their results-driven work ethic and creativity and trust them to deliver a successful and meaningful campaign for Vorwerk’s core UK products," said Vorwerk UK marketing director Mo Goodfellow.

Frank founder and managing partner Andrew Bloch added: "Vorwerk is a hugely exciting brand for us to have as part of the Frank fold. Drawing on the businesses credentials as such a well-established, credible and innovative tech-focused brand, the opportunities for creative PR are endless. We’re delighted to be working with such a friendly and knowledgeable company."