5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: The latest edition of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work initiative. Agencies and in-house teams were ranked by their associates on issues such as workplace culture and salary. Go here to see which firms and in-house teams made the cut.

Stand by for Trump tweets in 3, 2, 1… Former Republican standard bearer Mitt Romney has placed an op-ed in The Washington Post saying that while President Donald Trump has done some things right, he’s failed the character test in his first two years in office.

S4 Capital has disclosed that it picked up two major CPG clients in the final months of the year. Martin Sorrell’s new holding company didn’t name the companies in a financial disclosure, but said like-for-like revenue was up by half for the year to date by the end of November.

Mark Zuckerberg said "I’m proud of the progress we’ve made" in his year-end post, and essentially shrugged his shoulders at the prospect of ending election meddling and hate speech, saying they are problems that "can never be fully solved." Many users did not "like" the post.

The Vatican is reorganizing its communications operations with top spokesman Greg Burke and deputy Paloma Garcia Ovejero stepping down at the end of 2018. The changes come amid fallout from years of sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church. The resignations were a surprise to members of the Holy See’s comms team, according to NBC News.