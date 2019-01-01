Chris Monteiro leaves KPMG U.S.

NEW YORK: KPMG U.S. chief communications officer Chris Monteiro has left the company.

Monteiro said he exited KPMG in a "planned departure" on November 2. He did not say where he plans to work next.

KPMG did not comment except to confirm Monteiro left and that it plans to name his successor soon.

Monteiro had worked at the accounting and management consulting firm since May 2016, after nearly 20 years at Mastercard, including a tenure as chief communications and digital marketing officer.

Monteiro worked on Mastercard’s "a world beyond cash" initiative and reorganized comms to focus on influencer engagement and social listening. He was ranked No. 35 on the PRWeek Power List in 2015.

Last year, the firm was under fire by regulators and others for its audits and accusations that it was once tipped off that regulators were about to inspect its work. For fiscal year 2018, KPMG reported revenue of $11.1 billion in the Americas and $28.96 billion globally.