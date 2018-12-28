The most-read-about people of 2018

Nathalie Moar, the amplifier of Sean Combs’ irascible bravado

March 27

When Nathalie Moar talks about working on shaping Sean Combs’ public persona, humility is not often mentioned. "Some people do extraordinary things," she said. "Other people get credit for doing extraordinary things. The difference is who has better PR."

Former White House spokesman Josh Earnest lands at United

May 3

Apparently, former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest enjoys a challenge. He left a gig as an NBC and MSNBC political analyst to lead communications strategy and serve as chief spokesperson at United Airlines after a dismal reputational year for the airline.

Paypal’s Pablo Rodriguez jumps to JP Morgan Chase

July 11

At PayPal, Rodriguez led global consumer comms for the PayPal, Venmo, and Xoom brands. In this third-most-read people move of 2018, his new boss said she was counting on Rodriguez to set the strategy for how PayPal communicates its digital and tech stories.

Corey duBrowa leaves Salesforce for Google

April 9

In April, Corey duBrowa became the most recent Salesforce comms alum to join Google; Jane Hynes made the move in September 2017 and Chi Hea Cho went earlier that year. DuBrowa’s tenure at Salesforce was short; he left the company after serving as comms head for only eight months.

Etrog Cohen moves from fitness to apparel

October 24

After working at SoulCycle for eight years, Etrog Cohen, the company’s SVP of PR and brand strategy, left to work at Rent the Runway, a company that rents designer dresses for special occasions. Cohen’s work at SoulCycle earned her a spot on PRWeek’s 40 under 40 list in 2016.

Tank takes over three businesses at Home Depot

July 22

In June, Home Depot decided to give Stacey Tank a promotion. She had been leading corporate comms and external affairs for the hardware company before it upped her to VP of home services and tasked her with running three areas: interiors, exteriors, and measurement services.

WeWork creates new comms role for Skyler

January 23

Rapidly growing WeWork created the chief communications officer job in January and gave it to Jennifer Skyler. It wasn’t the first time the startup trusted Skyler with a new comms position. In 2016, it hired her to be WeWork’s global head of public affairs, the company’s first communications role.

Bloomberg/IMB vet McCarthy starts agency

April 2

The former global head of employee and innovation comms at Bloomberg LP went on his own and launched Integral Communications Group in April (smartly avoiding an April 1 launch date). Part of what Integral does is help clients turn employees into social media ambassadors.

Winton leaves Astellas Pharma to build comms at Alkermes

July 26

Jeff Winton is a builder. In July, he joined pharma company Alkermes, which focuses on central nervous system diseases, with a remit to build out its public affairs capabilities and increase awareness. He was also a builder in his prior gig at Astellas, where he was tasked with creating the pharma company’s U.S. brand and comms team.

Former Leo Burnett/BuzzFeed alum heads to Edelman in Chicago

July 19

The 10th-most-read people move was a story about Edelman hiring Rachel Winer, formerly of Leo Burnett and BuzzFeed, as president of its Chicago office. Winer replaced Jay Porter, who was named CEO of Revere, a separate agency within Daniel J. Edelman Holdings.