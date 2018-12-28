Digital Edition: January - February 2019 Issue

Featured in this issue:

Best Places to Work: PRWeek honors the top agencies and in-house teams that were ranked a cut above by their associates on important issues including workplace culture and salary.

PRWeek Awards: The nominees for the 20th PRWeek Awards, to be presented on March 21 in New York City, include some of the industry’s most innovative campaigns, communicators, and agencies.

PRWeek Hall of Fame: On December 3, PRWeek celebrated six luminaries of PR at the Grand Hyatt in New York City and highlighted their impact on communications.

Newsmaker: Mount Sinai VP of communications Dorie Klissas channeled her newsroom experience by turning her staff into reporters to tell and promote the hospital system’s stories.

Analysis: PR professionals are increasingly turning to tech tools and big data, yet challenges remain in choosing the right tools. There is also disagreement on what metrics PR should use and whether it should adopt marketing-style measurements.

