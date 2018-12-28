Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Friday

In news that’s good for no one, (given the people involved) the Mueller investigation found a nude selfie. The Huffington Post is reporting that a court filing made by a Russian company on Thursday, makes mention of a nude selfie obtained by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. Thankfully the filing offered no details about the alleged selfie including the name of who took it.

The Justice Department has shied away from the Comcast-NBCUniversal merger probe. The DOJ will not put any more effort into the deal that Trump critiqued as anticompetitive, reports the New York Post. According to a source, prosecutors failed to file records requests that would have shown a willingness to proceed with the investigation.

Trump never used a racial epithet and the Apprentice saved his career, says a New Yorker piece. The profile of reality TV producer Mark Burnett makes the point that The Apprentice rescued Trump from obscurity and refutes the claim that he used a racial epithet on the show. (The New Yorker) In the piece, video editor Jonathon Braun is quoted as saying "I was the supervising editor on the first six seasons," Braun said. "I didn’t watch every frame, but in everything I saw, I didn’t hear him saying anything so horrible." (Deadline)

Angelina for president. In a recent BBC interview, Angelina Jolie hinted she could run for US President. The actress and humanitarian campaigner said she "would go where I am needed" when the BBC asked if she might enter politics or even the race for Democratic party presidential nomination. (The Telegraph)

And though some celebs see potential in politics, actual clowns find the idea offensive. UK-based prize-winning international music clown David Konyot has asked the media to stop comparing politicians to clowns and politics to the circus. In a letter to the Guardian newspaper Konyot wrote he is "deeply offended by the misuse and misrepresentation of ‘clown’ in connection with parliamentary or other forms of chaotic behaviour." Konyot says success for clowns and circuses demands order and efficiency. (Eastern Daily Press)