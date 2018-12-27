Government comms chiefs named in Queen's New Year's Honours

Ministry of Defence head of comms Lorraine Coulton and senior Department for International Trade PR man Adam Thomas have been recognised in the New Year's Honours list - alongside Public Health England marketing chief Sheila Mitchell.

Sheila Mitchell: Public Health England's marketing director becomes a CBE
Coulton becomes an MBE for services to the Royal Navy. She worked at the BBC before joining the MoD in 1990, according to her Linkedin profile.

Thomas – a senior press officer and spokesman at the DIT’s Defence and Security Organisation Events Team, which helps the UK defence and security sector with exports – also becomes an MBE for services to the UK defence and security industry.

Elsewhere, Mitchell, director of marketing at Public Health England, becomes a CBE for services to public health.

Mitchell is responsible for the design and delivery of social marketing programmes around public health, covering issues such as healthy eating and smoking cessation. Formerly head of consumer marketing communications at BT, she is regularly named in PRWeek’s sister title Campaign’s Power 100 list of the most influential people in UK marketing.

Brian Hough, formerly communications and stakeholder manager at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, becomes an MBE for services to the community in Cumbria and to Diabetes UK. He has been raising money for the charity after his wife, Lorraine, died from side effects related to having type 1 diabetes.

Among the more high profile Honours recipients are two stars of the England football team that was named PRWeek's Top of the Year for 2018. Manager Gareth Southgate becomes an OBE, while captain Harry Kane, who was also the tournament's top scorer, becomes an MBE.

