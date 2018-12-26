Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Wednesday

From the White House Tuesday Trump wished the country a Merry Christmas, especially his favorite group of people, the press. "I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas!" he, in part, tweeted. In a press conference the same day he put everything in perspective: "It’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country," he told reporters. "But other than that, I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas." (Deadline Hollywood)





I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

In a somewhat different tone Queen Elizabeth, over the holiday, broadcast her annual Christmas message to the world. (BBC) Despite an Associated Press headline, however, the Queen did not appear to do much "riffing" and instead offered thoughts on what the meaning of wisdom might be and recounted family events from 2018.

Madonna has hired a new PR team, according to Page Six. The client list of her new publicist Kelly Bush, includes Serena Williams, Ben Stiller, Hannah Gadsby, Janelle Monáe and others. Bush works at Novak of ID, which represents other high profile entertainers including Madonna’s old beau Sean Penn. Her prior firm was BB Gun Press.

NBA star LeBron James said he was sorry Sunday for sharing on Instagram lyrics from the song "ASMR," by rapper 21 Savage. The song makes reference to "Jewish Money." James apologized explaining he often shares lyrics with his 45.8 million Instagram followers after riding in his car and listening to great music. (complex.com)

Some people aren’t asking for forgiveness however, including possibly actor Kevin Spacey. On Monday, the authorities said the actor will face felony charges for an alleged sexual assault in a Nantucket, Mass., restaurant in July 2016. (Wall Street Journal) But the same day Spacey posted a video on YouTube where he seemed to refer to the allegations while playing the character Frank Underwood from the Netflix show House of Cards. The video was entitled "Let Me Be Frank," and came from Spacey's official Twitter account. (The Hollywood Reporter)