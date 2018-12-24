Top tidings: Vote for the best agency holiday video

Scroll down to cast your vote for the best video or GIF holiday message from an agency.

From A to Z (actually 104 West to WE Communications), PRWeek has collected this year’s best agency holiday video messages. Scroll to the bottom to vote for the most festive video of 2018.

104 West

Allison+Partners

APCO Worldwide

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Coyne PR 

Finn Partners

G&S Business Communications

Intermarket

Ketchum

Llorente & Cuenca

In 2019, we are going to surprise you

M Booth

The Nutcracker Sweeter from M BOOTH on Vimeo.

MSL

MWWPR

Padilla

Ruder Finn

SEC Global

Weber Shandwick

2018 has been quite a year! Pausing to wish our teams and client partners around the world a wonderful holiday season.

WE Communications

