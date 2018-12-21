Tumblr vet Katherine Glover joins startup Hello Alfred as comms head

NEW YORK: Hospitality startup Hello Alfred has brought on Katherine Glover as head of communications and brand.

Glover started in the newly created position on December 3 and reports to Hello Alfred CEO and cofounder Marcela Sapone. She has two direct reports and said she plans on growing her team in 2019.



The creation of Glover’s role at Hello Alfred was one of a series of growth related moves at the startup, including a recent round of series B funding, an expansion of the number of cities it serves, and other recent key hires including Chris Haseman, its first ever CTO, a brand representative told PRWeek.

Glover said she plans to share Hello Alfred’s mission using "all the various comms channels that are accessible to us. That is my overall mandate."

She would not comment further.

Founded in 2015, Hello Alfred was named after Batman’s butler Alfred. It provides renters with personal assistant/butler-like services including cleaning, grocery, laundry, dry cleaning, shoe repair, and tailoring.

Individual customers can access Hello Alfred services via a smartphone app and the company also works with developers and property management companies that want to offer the service at their properties. According to its website, Hello Alfred is currently available in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Prior to Hello Alfred, Glover was VP of comms for Gen Z media startup Awesomeness until August. She left the company shortly after its acquisition by Viacom to take some time off and get married, she said. Awesomeness declined to comment on Glover’s new position.

Before Awesomeness, Glover spent 6 years at Tumbler, most recently as head of communications and public policy. She oversaw communications for Tumblr when it was acquired by Yahoo in 2013.

Earlier in her career, she was a publicist at Newsweek and held stints at XM Satellite Radio and Cohn Dutcher Associates. She was named to PRWeek’s Innovation 50 list in 2014.