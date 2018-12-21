19 PR pros give us 19 words on what they're expecting in 2019

"It's do or die time. Elbows out to demonstrate it’s our time to lead out of all communications disciplines."

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Ketchum London

"2019 will see companies that recognise communications strategy is really business strategy separate themselves from the pack – and win."

Nik Govier, CEO and founder, Blurred

"Brands need to stop pissing their money away on pirate Instagram ‘influencers’. Is that 19 words? It is now."

James Herring, co-founder, Taylor Herring

Continued Brexit uncertainty, risk and opportunity, will put public affairs professionals at the heart of corporate decision making.

Emily Wallace, partner, GPlus

"2019 will be the year the business community, partly thanks to Brexit, recognises the strategic value of public relations."

Sarah Hall, CIPR president 2018, founder of #FuturePRoof

"Disruption, disruption, everywhere. A scary thought for the unprepared. An opportunity for the agile. An inflection point for everyone."

Arlo Brady, CEO, Freuds

"2019 will see consumer’s trust in paid influencers eroding as they become increasingly robotic broadcasters of disingenuous brand messages."

Sophie Raine, deputy managing director, W Communications

"More ‘experts’– people over companies, year of AI / blockchain scaleups, less focus on enterprise, and Brexit dominates news."

Ilona Hitel, managing director and founder, CommsCo

"We move from words to real action to create a truly progressive, diverse and inclusive industry (I hope)."

Bibi Hilton, managing director, Golin, and president of Women in PR

"Growth of 8-10%; more evaluation progress; continued discipline blending; no Brexit, or a more benign one than many fear."

Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA

"The PR industry will finally get the potential of SEO and how it can unlock measurable ROI."

David Fraser, founder and managing director, Ready10

"Like sustainability or purpose, transparency cannot be a bolt-on. It must organically manifest in company culture, leadership and communication."

Melissa Waggener Zorkin, CEO, WE Communications

"No lookalikes, name changes, Potters Fields, body paint, or food art: in 2019 we collectively agree to stop making cringey work."

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, founder and executive creative director, The Romans

"More risk taking. We’ll see bolder communications which are inclusive, authentic, transparent and demonstrate greater purpose beyond the product."

Tamara Bennett, head of media relations, Virgin Group

"We ain’t civil: compromise, conversations are fading fast. Don some boxing gloves—punch first is new normal (that’s sad)."

Marian Salzman, senior vice president of global communications, Philip Morris International

"Brexit fatigue, the rise of the conscious consumer, brands jumping on the Game of Thrones bandwagon, loads more integration."

Alex Myers, founder and CEO, Manifest Group

"This next year the creative industries will finally believe that public relations is more than just earned media relations."

Simon Whitehead, UK CEO, Hill + Knowlton Strategies

"Alexa, can you load YouTube on the TV. I’m interested in buying...and are you still arguing with Siri?"

Michelle Hutton, managing director of global client strategy, Edelman

"NEONSIGNS

#HopeYoureWell

Cupcakes

Photobooths

Influencer$

‘Northstar’

@SwearyBeardedCreativesInWhiteTShirts

"SteveJobsQuote"

Emmas

Treasure-hunts

*Artinstallations

Celebs

Surveys

‘Thrilled'

(Uneaten-meeting-room-food)

RenamingPR.org

Change

Your

Story."

Peter Bowles, co-CEO, Dynamo Group

So, what do you reckon to these predictions? Tweet us @prweekuknews with your effort...

Read next - did they get it right? 18 PR professionals' 18-word predictions on what we'll see in 2018

