Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese Consortium selects Stuntman as US PR AOR

NEW YORK: The Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese Consortium has selected hospitality PR firm Stuntman as U.S. PR AOR.

Stuntman was brought on as PR AOR last week, following an RFP process that began in the fall.

Stuntman is tasked with implementing a fully integrated U.S. media relations campaign for Parmigiano Reggiano. The firm will provide support with influencer relations and news bureau outreach.

"There will be a press trip in 2019 where we will bring over a selection of top tier media and influencers and hold a dinner for New York-based national media," said Neil Alumkal, founder and president of Stuntman.

For more than 900 years, Parmigiano Reggiano has been produced exclusively in the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, and parts of the provinces of Mantua and Bologna. Stuntman has been brought on to "promote the traceability" of the product.

"Most chefs, foodies, and seasoned home cooks understand what Parmigiano Reggiano is," noted Alumkal. "The broader task for us is to spread mainstream awareness. There’s a lot of information, history, and aspects of traceability that the average consumer in the U.S. could further understand."

Alumkal is leading a team of six staffers on the account. Elana Levin, an associate VP at Stuntman, is the co-captain in terms of media outreach, he said.

Stuntman will work in collaboration with San Francisco-based Ponte, which currently serves as the marketing AOR for Parmigiano Reggiano in the U.S.

"Ponte has been the U.S. information office for Parmigiano Reggiano since 2015," said Alumkal. "They provide support and info to retailers, importers, consumers, and trade media. We were engaged specifically to complement its role in terms of media relations."

Budget information was not disclosed.

The Parmigiano-Reggiano Consortium had previously engaged Stuntman for an initial project in the latter part of 2018. The agency organized a successful U.S. press event in collaboration with two Michelin star chef Michael White at his restaurant Osteria Morini. Stuntman had also arranged and led a delegation of American journalists to visiting Italy’s Food Valley of Emilia Romagna, home of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese production. The fall press tour allowed a group of elite journalists to personally experience "the naturalness and authenticity" of the cheese, explained Alumkal.

Stuntman is headquartered in Manhattan and has worked on national publicity campaigns for Max Brenner, Bryant Park Hotel, Le Coq Rico, Relais Desserts, Riazul Premium Tequila, Marshall Hotels & Resorts, Bareburger, The Porterhouse Brew Co., and James Beard Award-winning chef François Payard.