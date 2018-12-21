Spotify expands W Communications remit as agency ends year with several wins

The agency will now handle ongoing media relations across Spotify’s content-led exclusives and strategic content focusses, including Spotify Singles, artist partnerships, and podcasts.

This follows successfully delivering projects for Spotify’s Who We Be brand across live events and podcasts.

"W’s understanding of culture and the way it is changing puts us in a unique position to respond to a variety of briefs in innovative and creative ways. My highlight of the year? Being handed an incredibly exciting brief by Spotify to be a retained agency for their exciting plans in 2019," W director of media and entertainment David Frossman-Miller said.

W have also been added to Trainline’s roster for its first ever UK coach campaign, featuring producer Naughty Boy.

W Communications created a fully-integrated campaign for the travel app brand in the form of an exclusive track with producer Naughty Boy. The track takes creative inspiration from a coach on its travels from London Victoria to Birmingham, crafting a song with sounds from seatbelts clicking and passenger chatter, to toilets flushing and the horn beeping.

Street food business KERB has appointed W to launch its bricks-and-mortar debut, Seven Dials Market, in the heart of London in Summer 2019.

Seven Dials Market will be home to KERB’s food vendors, serving breakfast through to dinner for Seven Dials’ 32 million annual visitors.

Lastly, Wiggle has appointed W to help grow its brand from a lifestyle point of view as well as the core cycling crowd. The brief encompasses CRC (Chain reaction cycling) and in-house brands including dhb.

"2018 has been a great year for us and I’m so pleased and proud we can round it off with four great client wins," W Communications UK CEO Adam Mack said. "It’s great to have such a great combination of big brands and ambitious challengers to add to the roster. Bring on 2019."