Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Friday

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned and outlined his reasons in a publically released two-page letter that has been described a repudiation of Trump’s "America First" doctrine. The resignation came a day after Trump’s announcement that the U.S. is pulling out of Syria. (Bloomberg)

Coca-Cola brand Honest Tea has brought on Legend PR for communications support. Devon Gunn, Honest Tea’s PR and comms lead, said Legend PR is the only PR firm with which the brand is working, but declined to comment further.

The president will soon find out if the recent midterm elections were hacked. Today, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence presents an assessment on election security to the White House. Trump ordered the assessment via an executive order he signed earlier this year. (The Hill)

But people in Bangladesh already know election meddling continues. According to the Associated Press, Facebook is closing down several Bangladesh fake news sites prior to that country’s national elections. The company is shuttering nine Facebook pages that masqueraded as legitimate news sites and six fake personal accounts. Twitter also announced it had suspended 15 accounts in Bangladesh "for engaging in coordinated platform manipulation."

But wait, there is actually some good media news. Forbes has reported its most profitable year since 2006 when it became Forbes Media. The brand — owned by Hong Kong investment firm Integrated Whale Media Investments — is now reportedly considering investing in acquisitions and startups. (Digiday)