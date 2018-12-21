Watch: Creepy Google robot stars in Amnesty's latest #DropDragonfly spot

The video is the latest iteration of Amesty’s campaign to get Google CEO Sundar Pichai to drop Dragonfly – a secretive censored search app for China that would allow the government to spy on citizens’ online activity and prevent them from researching facts that are not endorsed by the regime.

Playing on the tech 'unboxing' trend on YouTube, the film tells the story of a couple who get a Google humanoid for Christmas.

The humanoid begins by being helpful, polite and respectful of the couple's privacy until they ask it a question about Tiananmen Square.

The bot begins to malfunction and then reboots with the 'Dragonfly 2019 update'. The humanoid then turns creepy, spying on the couple and telling them that it has "no record of a website called Wikipedia".

The video ends with the message: ‘an actual Google Android may be science fiction, but a system that watches your every move isn't’.

Since Amnesty International launched the campaign in late November, it has received more than 900 pieces of global media coverage and attracted more than 1,000 Google employees to sign a petition demanding the company drops Dragonfly.

There has also been political and shareholder pressure placed on the company. Recently Pichai was grilled in Congress and asked more than 30 questions about Dragonfly after Amnesty International briefed senators.

Google said it has halted plans to launch Dragonfly in the short term, but Amnesty International wants Pichai to publicly commit to dropping it altogether.