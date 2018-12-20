R. Kelly's former publicist is now working with Kanye West

CHICAGO: Trevian Kutti, R. Kelly’s former publicist, is working with Kanye West.

Kutti, who is based in Chicago, has been working with rapper and designer West since September, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In May, West began seeking an in-house publicist to handle all PR matters related to himself as a public figure and for the Yeezy brand, which includes Adidas-backed sneakers, apparel, and a newly launched architecture arm.

When asked if she was hired for this position, Kutti said via email, "That is not what I do for [West]." After being pressed about what she is working on, Kutti said, "Whatever he asks," but did not elaborate.

Earlier this year, West split with managers Scooter Braun and Izvor Zivkovic. He also shocked social media users in April by expressing support for President Donald Trump, who quickly touted the artist’s endorsement on Twitter, and by calling slavery "a choice" on TMZ.

The comments drew rebukes from other hip-hop artists and entertainers. Adidas’ CEO told Bloomberg in May that the footwear and fashion brand did not consider dropping West over the comments, despite an online petition calling for it to do so.

However, in October, West tweeted that he is "distancing" himself from politics, adding that he has been "used to spread messages" he doesn't believe in.

Kutti stopped working with R. Kelly in April, according to Rolling Stone. Her exit came after the release of a BBC documentary, R. Kelly: Sex, Girls, and Videotapes, which "investigated numerous allegations ­­– including alleged sexual relationships with underage women, mental and physical abuse of women and ‘brainwashing’ women in a ‘cult’ – against the singer," the outlet reported.

Kutti started working with R. Kelly in July 2017 and handled all PR inquiries regarding crisis management and image liability diffusion. She also worked with A-list celebrities, record labels, recording studios, and video producers, as well as governing tour management, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kutti has also worked as director of celebrity and media relations for boxer Terence Crawford and designer Krikor Jabotian, according to her LinkedIn profile.