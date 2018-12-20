Honest Tea turns to Legend PR

BETHESDA, MD: Coca-Cola brand Honest Tea has brought on Legend PR for communications support.

Devon Gunn, Honest Tea’s PR and comms lead, said Legend PR is the only PR firm with which the brand is working, but declined to comment further.

Honest Tea most recently worked with M Booth on a project that ended in the summer. An M Booth representative could not be reached for comment.

Gunn joined Honest Tea in June. Before that, she worked at Ketchum since March 2013, most recently as managing account supervisor, overseeing integrated communications in Ketchum’s brand practice. She worked with clients including The Hershey Company, H&R Block, and Mattel, according to her LinkedIn account.

Honest Tea is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, for which it rolled out 15- and 30-second ads featuring narration from cofounder and CEO Seth Goldman and product shots.

Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in Honest Tea in 2008, when it was garnering $38 million in annual sales, and it acquired the rest of the company in 2011. Honest Tea posted $222 million in sales last year.