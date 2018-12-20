Publicis Groupe's holiday message reveals unpopularity of Marcel

Publicis Groupe’s holiday message this year is another humorous film, this time about how unpopular its artificial-intelligence-powered platform Marcel is.

"#AVeryMarcelChristmas" shows Marcel as a screen on wheels addressing the viewer from its desk about how "most of you don’t like me." It moves around the office and receives negative reactions, with staff turning their backs on the machine or saying: "Marcel, you suck!"



The personified Marcel is also shown giving itself a pep talk in the toilets, only to leave with toilet paper stuck on its wheel, and then being abandoned in the cleaning cupboard. It then transpires that "the whole Cannes thing" – Publicis' decision not to have a presence at the festival or enter any awards this year – was not popular.



At the end, Marcel thanks everyone for all their hard work in 2018.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.