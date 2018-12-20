Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Thursday

Some Alabama politicos copied the techniques Russia used while attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election. The New York Times reports that a Democratic group tested the tactics in the Alabama Senate race between Democratic candidate Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore. According to the Times "American political operatives of both parties paid close attention to the Russian methods."

Meanwhile, the Association of National Advertisers is asking the FTC to standardize data use laws. The ANA, reports the Wall Street Journal, hopes to pre-empt regulation by individual states. While responding to an FTC request for comment prior to a February hearing, the ANA said state regulation could create "costly compliance challenges and confusion for consumers."

Hotels.com has selected ICF Next as its PR and social AOR for North America. ICF Next, which formally launches next month, was selected in early fall following an RFP process that began in August. Work started in October. ICF is bringing together shops Olson Engage, Olson Digital, Olson1to1, PulsePoint Group, The Future Customer, and We Are Vista into a marketing and communications agency called ICF Next.

Now we know who to blame for Trump’s tweets. In Politico, Trump’s first social media adviser recalls how he felt after teaching Trump how to use Twitter. "The moment I found out Trump could tweet himself was comparable to the moment in ‘Jurassic Park’ when Dr. Grant realized that velociraptors could open doors," said Justin McConney, the Trump Organization’s director of social media from 2011 to 2017. (Politico)

In Thailand a YouTuber is facing legal charges for saying a dress was ugly. A Thai internet celeb dissed a dress worn by Miss Thailand, Sophida Kanchanarin in last week’s Miss Universe pageant. But she should have known better, because the dress came from a fashion label run by a Thai Princess and in Thailand, it is illegal to make negative comments about the monarchy. (The Guardian)