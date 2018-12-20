Cutting through the noise: PRWeek's most-read stories of 2018

From mega-mergers to 'rogue releases' via fcking great apologies and bath bombs, PRWeek UK reveals its most-read stories of 2018.

Which PRWeek stories cut through in 2018? (©ThinkstockPhotos)
1. PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2018

2. Soldier silhouettes appear across UK for WWI centenary charity

3. PRWeek UK Awards 2018: Winners revealed

4. Virgin Trains drops Daily Mail as it deems paper 'not compatible with our beliefs'

5. WPP merges Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe

6. Who's in? PRWeek releases UK Power Book 2018 plus lists of lead players in each sector

7. Meet PRWeek's 30 Under 30 2018

8. Seven UK PR agencies to watch in 2018

9. PRWeek Global Awards 2018: winners revealed

10. 'Blaggers need a thicker skin... sector must mature': PR pros debate hotel that 'banned influencers'

11. Seven new UK PR agencies to watch in 2018

12. Burson Cohn & Wolfe appoints regional leaders

13. BrewDog PR agency condemns ‘utterly false’ press release offering free beer to Trump supporters

14. BA comms chief Paul Marston to leave airline as role eliminated

15. Former Bell Pottinger boss James Henderson launches new venture

16. Ogilvy UK offers all staff voluntary redundancy

17. KFC's response to chicken crisis shows confidence in its brand

18. Weber Shandwick buys London agency co-founded by comedian and social star David Schneider

19. PR agency suspends employee after 'spreading false Beckham rumours'

20. 'This is not about fat shaming': Cancer Research UK stands by anti-obesity campaign after backlash

21. Royal Wedding a PR hit even though palace press team 'lost control'

22. Cision to lay off more than 100 UK staff amid fall in media monitoring revenue

23. Brunswick names new CEO as Gilchrist moves role amid senior team shakeup

24. Frank PR suspends 'rogue release' employee as Scofflaw slams 'idiotic' PR disaster

25. Brunswick and Save the Children chair Sir Alan Parker 'urged to leave' charity amid harassment crisis

26. Which PR agencies are named on the 2018 PR Lions shortlist?

27. Golin embraces the term PR in repositioning

28. BA swaps Grayling for H+K/Ogilvy for consumer PR brief; announces in-house departures

29. Police capitalise on success of BBC's Bodyguard with snap social campaign

30. Influencer marketing damages public's perception of brands, survey finds

31. Average UK PR salary revealed

32. 'Influencers aren't effective for product marketing' - Edelman's head of influencer

33. Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2018 winners

34. Freuds hires Mirror royal correspondent and seasoned broadcaster

35. 'What do bath bombs have to do with undercover police?' PR chiefs blast Lush #SpyCops campaign

