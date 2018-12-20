Cutting through the noise: PRWeek's most-read stories of 2018

1. PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2018
2. Soldier silhouettes appear across UK for WWI centenary charity
3. PRWeek UK Awards 2018: Winners revealed
4. Virgin Trains drops Daily Mail as it deems paper 'not compatible with our beliefs'
5. WPP merges Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe
6. Who's in? PRWeek releases UK Power Book 2018 plus lists of lead players in each sector
7. Meet PRWeek's 30 Under 30 2018
8. Seven UK PR agencies to watch in 2018
9. PRWeek Global Awards 2018: winners revealed
10. 'Blaggers need a thicker skin... sector must mature': PR pros debate hotel that 'banned influencers'
11. Seven new UK PR agencies to watch in 2018
12. Burson Cohn & Wolfe appoints regional leaders
13. BrewDog PR agency condemns ‘utterly false’ press release offering free beer to Trump supporters
14. BA comms chief Paul Marston to leave airline as role eliminated
15. Former Bell Pottinger boss James Henderson launches new venture
16. Ogilvy UK offers all staff voluntary redundancy
17. KFC's response to chicken crisis shows confidence in its brand
18. Weber Shandwick buys London agency co-founded by comedian and social star David Schneider
19. PR agency suspends employee after 'spreading false Beckham rumours'
20. 'This is not about fat shaming': Cancer Research UK stands by anti-obesity campaign after backlash
21. Royal Wedding a PR hit even though palace press team 'lost control'
22. Cision to lay off more than 100 UK staff amid fall in media monitoring revenue
23. Brunswick names new CEO as Gilchrist moves role amid senior team shakeup
24. Frank PR suspends 'rogue release' employee as Scofflaw slams 'idiotic' PR disaster
25. Brunswick and Save the Children chair Sir Alan Parker 'urged to leave' charity amid harassment crisis
26. Which PR agencies are named on the 2018 PR Lions shortlist?
27. Golin embraces the term PR in repositioning
28. BA swaps Grayling for H+K/Ogilvy for consumer PR brief; announces in-house departures
29. Police capitalise on success of BBC's Bodyguard with snap social campaign
30. Influencer marketing damages public's perception of brands, survey finds
31. Average UK PR salary revealed
32. 'Influencers aren't effective for product marketing' - Edelman's head of influencer
33. Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2018 winners
34. Freuds hires Mirror royal correspondent and seasoned broadcaster
35. 'What do bath bombs have to do with undercover police?' PR chiefs blast Lush #SpyCops campaign