Chime acquires Method Communications

SAN FRANCISCO: Method Communications has been acquired by Chime, a global sports, entertainment, and communications firm.

Method will become part of the Chime Specialist Group "family of best-in-class agencies that are challenging traditional agency models," according to a statement.

This deal will grow Chime’s technology practice billings to more than $26 million and cement its presence in the U.S. technology market. Method, which was founded by CEO David Parkinson and partner Jacob Moon in 2010, has worked with clients including Check Point Software, Domo, Freshworks, New Relic, Pluralsight, Qualtrics, Traeger Grills, Vivint Smart Home, and Vivint Solar.

Chime is creating a "differentiated global marketing services network" for the technology sector, according to a statement. Other agencies within the Chime Specialist Group include European technology agency Harvard and customer advocacy specialist firm inEvidence.

Method, Harvard, and inEvidence will report into Chime Specialist Group CEO Jo Parker, who also serves as the COO of parent group Chime. Louie St Claire, CEO of Harvard, will step up to chair the newly formed tech group to coordinate global collaboration across the network and build out its global technology proposition, according to a statement.

Chime Specialist Group has offices in London, New York, Santiago, and Singapore, with over 250 staffers.

Moon was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2017. Under his leadership, Method Communications quickly became the largest and most-trusted PR agency in Utah, representing the state’s top billion-dollar startups: Pluralsight, Domo, and Qualtrics. The agency also has accounts in industries ranging from venture capital to edtech.

By using key relationships, Moon and the Method team expanded beyond Salt Lake City and took Silicon Valley by storm, opening an office in 2014.

Method helped orchestrate two of the largest tech IPOs of 2016 for Nutanix and Trivago. It also helped Bolt Threads successfully launch the first synthetic spider silk tie at SXSW 2017.