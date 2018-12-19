Michael Nyman's firm Acceleration adds three to its leadership team

LOS ANGELES: Acceleration, the firm founded by former PMK-BNC co-chairman and CEO Michael Nyman, has added three senior execs to its leadership team.

The hires include David Kingsdale as head of acquisitions, Scott Floyd as head of collaboration; and Robert Ogden as CFO. The appointments are effective immediately, according to a statement.

Nyman worked at PMK-BNC for eight years and exited in April to launch Acceleration, a marketing, media, and advisory firm designed to guide and advise clients to move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing, and media decisions.

Kingsdale will be responsible for identifying acquisition candidates and leading due diligence and negotiations for acquisitions and strategic investments. He currently serves as chairman of the independent board of trustees of Aspiration.com, a financial services company.

Floyd will develop and leading the collaboration effort between all business units within Acceleration. He will also work directly with clients in the firm’s marketing and media consultancy Acceleration Brand Advisory. Most recently, Floyd was SVP of marketing and operations for Will.i.am’s tech startup, I.am+. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at PMK-BNC, most recently as chief growth officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ogden will oversee finance and acquisitions strategy, including financial oversight of Acceleration and its operating group as well as financial diligence and structuring of acquisitions. He previously ran strategy and corporate development at Madison Wells Media, a diversified media and entertainment company, and was an investment professional at Screen Capital International, an investment firm specializing in media and entertainment, according to a statement.

Acceleration has offices in Los Angeles and New York. Its clients include Pepsi and iWi Life, the algae-based health and nutrition brand. The agency has two acquisitions planned for 2019, according to a statement.

Nyman left PMK-BNC four months after fellow co-CEO Chris Robichaud exited the firm. Nyman was instrumental in merging the publicity-focused PMK and brand-oriented BNC in 2009. He founded Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, which was later rebranded as BNC and sold to Interpublic Group in 2000. He has worked with clients including Samsung, Pepsi, American Express, the Academy of Country Music, and Warner Bros.

In May, PMK-BNC appointed Monica Chun as president.